Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was among the many music stars who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert in Ghana

Tiwa, who is known for her classy outfits further left tongues wagging over an outfit she rocked on stage

While many of her fans and followers have continued to hail her, some netizens went on to criticise her

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage is making headlines over an outfit she rocked to a recent concert in Ghana.

A viral video showed the moment the mother of one mounted the Afro Nation 2022 stage as she rocked a see-through outfit which left tongues wagging.

Tiwa Savage performs at Afro Nation. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage went on to thrill her audience with some of her songs.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's outfit at Afro Nation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kerimgold1st:

"Ęwo Pata Iya Jamiu Tori Olohun. Hmmm wetin I even know ."

gboolly:

"God have mercy na yansh I Dey look throughout."

___godwithus:

"Mama no wan fall like Ayra star ."

_ukpapi:

"Tiwa abeg remove the shoe abeg ,nah only Sabi girl know wetin she dey pass through now

officialagbaegonkiti1:

"Toward this kind winter boots for hot West Africa weather."

olamobisiii:

"Omo ehn… why is all of them throwing their stuffs out?? Nawa oo."

agent_kay007:

"Abeg this 2023 make all of una ladies they try tire only Wrapper na beg I they beg, 2022 I no save shishi… like this video if I tell u say I no who stand there I they lie I no look face na only yansh I just they look since ."

harnel_grills:

"Does this woman knows here nakedness is everywhere on internet."

Tiwa Savage twerks in new video

In a previous report via Legit.ng, singer Tiwa Savage shared a video of her vibing to her trending song Loaded featuring YBNL star Asake.

In what seems to be a response to those dragging her about a line in the song where she spoke about her leaked tape, Tiwa stated that she is loaded with beauty, body and bank balance.

As proof, Tiwa was seen in the video flaunting her body as she showed off some moves.

