Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo is ending the year on a big note to the delight of her fans and supporters

The actress got many people feeling excited after sharing BTS footage from a Hollywood project she’s working on

Ozokwo was spotted in a courtroom scene alongside actress Vivica Fox and many took to the comment section to hail her

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has given her Nigerian fans and supporters yet another reason to be proud of her.

The thespian is ending the year on an exciting note as she shared surprising behind-the-scenes footage from a Hollywood project she is working on.

Actress Patience Ozokwo shares rare footage as she lands role in Hollywood film. Photo: @officialpatienceozokwo

“What to do when you get to Hollywood?” the movie star captioned the video shared on her official Instagram page.

A portion of the BTS footage captured Ozokwo in a courtroom scene alongside Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox.

From indications, veteran actress Bukky Wright is also a part of the project as she took to Ozokwo's comment section saying:

"It was so nice seeing you and being on set with you mama Gee. We had fun doing what we know how to do best."

Social media users react

shirleyigwe said:

"Yes mama give them hot hot ."

uzee_usman said:

"Mamaaaaaaaaaa total shutdown just love you special soul ❤️."

blessingstimidi said:

"Mama!!!! One of the best to ever do it. Merry Christmas Maama @patienceozokwo ."

deborah.hounton said:

"If Taraji p Henson, mama G sola sobowale collide for movie. Hmmm the full industry go shake, let's say they act as a mother and Aunty inlaw to Taraji."

everestofficial1 said:

"I was thinking the lady walking out is USA vice president."

Actress Patience Ozokwo spotted with lookalike daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress got her fans gushing online after she was spotted with her daughter.

Many couldn't help but notice the stunning resemblance between Ozokwo and her grown-up daughter as they posed beside each other.

"She's your carbon copy mummy, you both so much look the same. God bless you and your family now and always. Amen," one follower wrote.

