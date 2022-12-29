Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tega Dominic, has been trending online a lot over the last few days after her ex-hubby shared photos of himself and his new babe

However, the reality TV star seems unbothered by the trolling she's been subjected to as she finally responds to it with a subtle message of herself enjoying her life to the brim

Tega recently stirred outrage online when she shared a tweet disclosing the type of relationship she wants to go into now, which is devoid of the commitment of marriage

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tega Dominic, has finally reacted to the viral photos of her estranged husband getting hooked up with a new babe.

Tega who had been trending online a lot over the last few days finally reacts to the photos of her estranged hubby and his new babe.

BBNaija's Tega Dominic finally reacts to viral photos of her ex-hubby flaunting his new babe after their separation. Photo credit:@its_tegadominic/@momedia

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star, in reaction to the viral photos, has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing in full fervour at the just concluded Calabar Carnival.

The BBNaija star in the clip was seen with a bottle in hand, dancing while gesturing that she was unbothered about what people were saying about her, nor what her estranged baby daddy was doing with his life.

See the video of Tega Dominic dancing as she finally reacts to her hubby taking a new wife below:

Nigerians react to Tega Dominic's video shading her estranged hubby and his new babe

@247_emman:

"Ball on them, their father."

@ayori_sheila:

"If you had gone to BBN with this mind set you would have gone very far in the game..but u kept holding back your self.Anyways keep having fun."

@hallmarkunlimited:

"Tega u see this hypers re not your lovely fans , they re just after Ur failure and when the time comes they will turn against u. If u were to be my sister I will advise you to leave Naija to Canada or UK where Ur real values will come through. This same ladies hyping will still go to another blog to insult u at anytime something is written about u."

@amaomezi:

"I so love ur energy Tega. make dem talk ooooooo."

@sureboy_jay:

"Bomma go dey happy nau say him get free pkekus anytime."

@dorantow:

"You are not happy girl. Take care of your mental health."

@blessingaghedo3:

"Why the pressure tho, every body go dey alright last last."

@rach_eal.611:

"I've got no choice than to love her energy."

