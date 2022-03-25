BBNaija’s Tega has once again been forced to answer a question about her marriage that appeared to go wrong after her participation in the reality show

In a question and answer session with fans, Tega revealed that her union had actually packed up in 2020 before she went into Biggie’s house

Tega equally added that all people think they know of her union is all a move that went wrong eventually

The new revelation sparked reactions online with some people suggesting that she pulled the marriage move all for showbiz

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Tega Dominic continues to answer questions about her marriage even months after her participation in the reality show.

Tega gave fans an opportunity to satisfy their curiosity via an Instagram question and answer session, and a fan was quick to ask about the state of her union.

Tega Dominic finally reveals marriage ended in 2020. Photo: @its_tegadominic

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate who appears to have been avoiding the subject finally came clean and revealed that she is no longer married.

According to Tega, her marriage had already packed up in 2020 even before her appearance on the BBNaija reality show.

Tega stressed that everything the public knows about her marriage was all a move that went wrong eventually.

See a screenshot of her response below:

Tega's revelation sparks fresh reactions on social media

nmaijere said:

"So there was no marriage before she went for Bbn? It was all for show biz? Don’t believe everything on social media."

cyndee_xo said:

"She talks too much. Is she not the one doing ask me questions. Then gets mad when they come at her. She's her own problem."

elvis___ranking said:

"I could remember Tega’s Husband saying He was once cheated on Tega on their Matrimonial bed , so it broke their bond.... I didn’t know it broke their marriage also."

m.u.n.a.c.h.i.s.o.m said:

"She’s the most confused person I know, why then would you say you are married before going on the show."

xom_mie said:

"It was obvious you were no longer married sha."

boldthuts said:

"It ended when the husband cheated."

