Renowned social media platform, Instagram, is set to honour a Nigerian content creator and footballer, Eniola Aluko, for her inspiring film

Apart from Aluko, Instagram will also honour three other women from South Africa, Kenya and Egypt who produced impactful films

Information sent to Legit.ng by Meta indicates that the recognition is part of the company's ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign

Nigerian football executive Eniola Aluko is to be recognised by Instagram for her inspiring work.

Meta, the social media giant that owns Instagram, sent Legit.ng this information on Tuesday, May 21.

Instagram says Aluko's short films tell inspiring stories. Photo credit: Instagram/Eniola Aluko and Getty Images/ picture alliance.

According to the information, Aluko is to be recognised for telling an inspiring story through film.

Aluko is the first African woman to make the board of Italy’s female top-flight football club FC Como Women.

Apart from Aluko, Instagram is also recognising three other African women for their inspiring stories told through film.

Bontle Modiselle (South Africa), Victoria Kimani (Kenya), and Tasneem Elaidy (Egypt) are the other women to be honoured on May 25.

According to the company, the honour and recognition for the film-makers is part of ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign.

It said:

"In celebration of Africa Day on May 25, Instagram has launched its international and pan-African campaign ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’. In a first, this year's Instagram campaign celebrates women of impact, spotlighting four trailblazing women from the continent and diaspora - all of whom have built a global presence through their exceptional talents and passions across sports, entertainment and music.

"Now in its fourth year, the women featured in this year’s 2024 campaign hail from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and for the first time Egypt. Eniola Aluko, Bontle Modiselle, Victoria Kimani and Tasneem Elaidy tell their inspiring stories in four beautiful short films highlighting their successes, challenges and passions. Shot in collaboration with five rising filmmakers, Haya Khairat from Egypt, Michael Rodriques from South Africa, Nyasha Kadandara from Kenya and London based Nigerian Aaliyah Mckay alongside co-director Shehroze Khan, these films amplify the unique voices and stories of women who are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage."

Nigerian content creators to start earning from Facebook

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creators who live in Nigeria will soon be able to monetize their pages and profiles, Legit.ng has confirmed.

Nigeria is not currently eligible for Facebook monetisation, but it will be included among the countries enjoying this benefit in June.

Meta made this known to Legit.ng while responding to an enquiry concerning Nigeria's eligibility for Facebook content monetisation.

