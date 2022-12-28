Singer Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife seems to be following his dad’s path when it comes to high taste for luxury

This comes as Boluwatife was seen in a video where he showed off pieces of jewellery including a wristwatch and a chain

The video has, however, had netizens talking as some pointed out that he took after his music star father

The popular quote ‘a lion does not give birth to a goat’ applies to Nigerian music star Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife.

Like Wizkid’s high taste for Luxury, his first son seems to have picked up some lessons from him and appears to be following that path.

Wizkid's first son Boluwatife drips in new video. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

This comes as Boluwatife in a video that has gone viral showed off his jewellery which included a wristwatch and a chain.

He was seen dripping as he shared details on some of the collections he hopes to have in future.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife flaunts jewellery

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

big_juice008:

"Other children still dey talk of how to buy plenty chocolates and sweets."

onkeyz_:

"Na wiz born this one true true."

zaddy_oriz:

"But b like wiz follow up Zion pass this one oh abi him no like d guy mama."

hon_megjoe:

"allow a child to be a child … let him take “a baby steps” … stop putting all these stuff on him, you may regret it when he start smoking as well.."

big_west01:

"Get in there pay 5 mills , para boy."

mokomoney______:

"After all them go talk say wiz no dey show him other pikin love."

florida__walls:

"Just a lil. To lil baby pikin own ."

charming._caramel:

"He wants to follow his father’s footsteps pray make rain no wash am."

