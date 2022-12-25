Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has also gotten into the Christmas spirit going by his recent post on social media

Taking to his Instagram page on December 25, the music star shared new photos and dropped a Christmas message for his fans

In no time, thousands of fans trooped to the comment section to react to Wizkid’s merry Christmas message

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, joined many other people all over the world to celebrate Christmas.

Unlike his usual style, the More Love, Less Ego star took to his official Instagram page to share new photos for Christmas.

In the snaps, Wizkid was seen rocking an all-black designer outfit with chunky and heavily studded rings on his fingers as well as expensive bracelets.

Fans speak on Wizkid's broken phone as he shares new Christmas photos. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the music star accompanied his new photos with a caption where he celebrated the festive day. He called his fans his family and noted that he loves them the most.

He wrote:

“Merry Christmas Omo iya! Love una pass ❤️.”

See the photos below:

Fans troop to Wizkid’s comment section to react to his Christmas message

Shortly after Wizkid shared his Christmas photos and message, many fans went to his comment section to react. Some of them pointed out the singer’s broken iPhone. Read some of their reactions below:

jiggy__fc:

"Sir, boss , elder , biggest bird , his royal highness , Nigerian first Afro beat president , Governor of the east and north , the first man to teach the best how to do it , the choco in some girls milo , the koko the in some women koko, wizzy nla , music maker , jam dropper , American topper and the major and greatest of them all , the first Afro beat artist to have a title in all state before the president , the major of the military ! Do anything you wish the universe can never hate you , if you like retire ! Or contest you go real NIGERIA !! ."

mrgbafun:

"I no go use pouch for my phone again, I go dey use ham like that if e break small for back like popsy "

manda_world:

"Love you more oko mi "

jaymeworldwide__:

"Merry Christmas BIG WIZ"

k.bdollar:

"I love you daddy ❤️"

israell_ex:

"Na me love you pass "

wizkidgirlfriend:

"Merry Christmas to Wizkid and all Wizkid FC around the world. Spread Love always don’t forget it’s MLLE Szn ❤️"

wizkidpress:

"King of afrobeats: merry Christmas king "

itua_1527:

"Even big wiz dey use phone wen e back break Nai u wan come dey pressure me ur papa "

its_elate:

"Rich kid no dey use pouch it's for we common persons."

