A video of Nigerian singers Wizkid and Kizz Daniel exchanging pleasantry when they met didn’t come with the vibes fans expected

The video showed the moment the two singers were introduced to each as they went on to shake hands

Many netizens have since taken to social media to react to the video as some said the two singers have ego problems

Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Kizz Daniel are currently trending online over a video of them exchanging pleasantry.

The viral clip came with different body language from the two singers which has stirred reactions from netizens.

When Kizz Daniel and Wizkid were introduced to each other, they shook hands, which didn’t come with the kind of vibes and enthusiasm many were expecting.

While Kizz Daniel put up a straight face, Wizkid was seen whispering into his ears. However, after the pleasantry, the two singers went separate ways.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid and Kizz Daniel exchanging pleasantry

talktoyossy:

"Maybe he wasn't sure of a smile back from Wizkid so he locked up ."

talktoyossy:

"You greet different people with different approach. Some people are cheerful to see others and some moody. Study people and reciprocate gently. Make nobody take you collect star abeg ."

chibexjaycee:

"Is kizz daniel a small person . He is in the BIG WIZ LEVEL DONT PLAY OO."

ariyike_bae:

"All this nonsense should stop in 2023 oo una go just dey fight for who no send una."

timiyeyo:

"Wizkid don meet him mate . Too much pride in one room."

damasus_clinton:

"When Ego meets pride ."

iamremdey:

"He tried hugging wiz but wiz no move at all and he reciprocated… I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that."

_flex001:

"I love this. Ego meets pride. Wizzy always feels himself, e don jam e mate. Kizz is not a small artist too, hits back to back. I love kizz for this."

Source: Legit.ng