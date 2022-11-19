Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ has reacted to Davido’s A.W.A.Y festival, which was shifted from November 18 2022 to 2023 after Ifeanyi’s death

CDQ, in his message to Davido, shared how the show would have looked like, saying it would have been another great show

The rapper’s post once again stirred emotions as many continue to pray for the DMW label singer and his babymama Chioma

Popular rapper CDQ joins the list of celebrities that continue to speak well about Nigerian music star Davido weeks after the death of his son Ifeanyi.

Before Ifeanyi’s sad demise, Davido was planning for his Are We Still Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y) festival, which was scheduled to take place on November 18, 2022, in Atlanta, US featuring some Nigerian artists.

Rapper CDQ sends message to Davido. Credit: @cdqolowo

However, after losing his son, the festival was postponed to November 18 2023.

CDQ shares how Davido’s festival would have looked like

In a post via his Instagram, the indigenous rapper said the festival would have been a great show as he sends his love to Davido.

In his words:

“Today would have been another 1 for the book but who are we to question God big love my bro @davido ❤️ Woss ✌️.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

samharrycutie:

"Gods plan isn’t ours ! OBO no go minus."

comedian_mc_koko:

"We Coming Strong #30bg."

ibidunni_10:

"We miss him so much he will be be back strong and better ❤️."

typicalednut:

"God’s Plan……obo is coming Back strong ."

misterchiboy:

"We love you 001, Stand strong bro ."

official_socratesconcept:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️........OBO is coming back better than he as ever been."

stainlessfelix:

"Na the World Cup performance Dey pain me pass. OBO will be back stronger ."

Davido's song played at Wizkid's Madison Square Garden show

Davido was remembered in his trying period at Wizkid’s show in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many weeks after the singer and his bae, Chioma, lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, his fans have shown him love, in different ways.

The disk jockey at Wizkid’s show, DJ Tunez, dedicated a moment to remember Davido by playing his song.

