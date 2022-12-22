Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared an exciting video of him and his two sons Mbaise and Kosi

The proud dad could be seen beaming with smile and pride as he welcomed them back from school

Many of the actor's fans and followers have since reacted to the video as they couldn't help but gush about it

Despite his mean demeanour in many of his movies, Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has a strong bond with his children and recently shared a video to prove it.

Kanayo shared a video which showed the moment his two boys returned from school as they paid him a visit at the office before going home.

Kanayo's sons return from school. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

The actor pointed out that his sons who he referred to as 'bro' in the video had lost weight after their examinations. He went on to advise them, saying it was all part of life experience.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote:

"My boys are back from school, Onyeze Mbaise & Kosi. It's good to lose weight after exams. To God be all the glory. Mbaise United."

Fans gush about video of Kanayo and his son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mrs.abenakuruwawireduyeboah:

"It’s baba O.Kanayo calling the boys hey bro for mepure joy."

face__reality:

"Family over everything! Welcome guys."

ayodeji_adeyanju01:

"The Joy of Fatherhood!! May we all reap the rewards!! Amen!!."

just1_official:

"Do well to teach them the way ☠️."

mcchika:

"Family over everything ."

fondokataferno:

"Just got back from school... I remember those good old days. Let's go and have lunch is about the most important thing you said to your kids in that video... betterFood... Home meal still awaits them."

festus_kenechukwu:

"The KOK’s … lol omo no need for DNA when you see papa u see pikin ❤️."

lucymercyada:

"They are really doing well, you can see it from their appearance."

Kanayo challenges Nigerian parents

Meanwhile, Kanayo in a report via Legit.ng challenged Nigerian parents while reacting to a video of an oyinbo boy selling his toys to buy his mother a Christmas gift.

While hailing the boy, the actor spoke about how many Nigerian children aren’t trained to help their parents.

Kanayo wrote:

“How many Nigerian Children are trained to help their parents in a bleak economy/ Christmas? We do not set up our children to know the type of business we do. We fund everything."

Source: Legit.ng