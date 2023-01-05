There was a mild drama in Jahi junction, Abuja as a woman 'suddenly' ran mad and began making awkward utterances

The mentally challenged lady called on one Angela to leave her husband while also blaming the fellow for her predicament

An eyewitness who shared the video called on netizens who may know her or know her relatives to visit the Mabushi Police Station

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To people's surprise, an unidentified woman made a scene at Jahi junction in Abuja after she went mad.

An eyewitness identified as Philip Kwaghterna Zakpe shared a clip on Facebook from the scene where it happened, noting that she mentioned one Angela.

Lady runs mad in Abuja. Photo Credit: Philip Kwaghterna Zakpe

Source: Facebook

Philip added that she had no means of identification on her or a phone. He urged people who may know her to visit Mabushi Police Station. He wrote:

"I came across this sene at Jahi junction before Next Cash and Carry. She has been acting mad and calling Angela. She has nothing to identify her. No phone, no ID...

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If you recognize her or know anyone close to her... kindly let the person go to Mabushi Police station."

In the clip, the mad woman blamed one Angela for her situation and begged her to leave her husband alone.

Social media reactions

Winifred Viashima said:

"U guys shud calm down... I saw this yesterday d only thing d lady was saying is Angela n she was screaming some good Samaritans picked her drove into jahi if anyone will recognize her but no one did... She's a very young girl I don't think she's married at all....."

Chidinma Eze said:

"Women get really mad with this husband snatching thing. Pls let’s all prepare our minds for the worst so that when they betray you the shock and anger will not touch that side of the brain. Women please always keep your emotions in check."

Elizabeth Udeh said:

"The thing women go true because of one horseband,dear women leave this abali agbaka people and focus now you are someone's daughter sister and mother too not just a wife please."

Ifunanya Kimmy said:

"I saw one last year. She came to buy food stuffs and suddenly ran mad with her bag. She was busy lamenting on her husband and cursing him for leaving the kids. She was also cursing a particular lady's name. It was a pity full sight.

"I cried that day."

Lady tracks her ex who ran mad in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had rescued her ex-lover who ran mad in Kano state.

In a video the lady made which was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, she could be seen in a moving bus. A caption on the said video which is credited to the lady reads:

"Going to Kano to look for my ex dat has been missing for 4 months due to mental issue can't wait to see him and take him home been on the road for 9 hours pray for me guys."

The lady shared throwback photos of the man in his military uniform as she insulted his enemies for making him mad.

Source: Legit.ng