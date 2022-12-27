The news of the death of veteran actor Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru hit everyone like a heavy blow during this festive season

Yomi Fabiyi announced the tragic news on December 27, and later in the afternoon Sir Kay was buried according to Islamic rites

In the video sighted, comedian Isbae U was seen in the midst of other family members and some Nollywood stars praying for his late father

Shortly after the announcement of his death, late actor Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru has been buried.

The late Nollywood star was buried according to rites as a Muslim, and a short video from the heartbreaking moment has made the rounds online.

Sir Kay Kamoru has been buried according to Islamic rites Photo credit: @yomifabiyi/@temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Comedian Isbae U was seen with a lady, presumably his sister, some Islamic clerics, other family members and some Nollywood stars at the burial.

Th skit maker raised his hands with his eyes closed as a Quranic chapter was recited by his late father's grave.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

sax.prophet:

"Islamic burial rites will humble you asap."

folashade.lawaloloki.9887:

"May his soul rest in peace."

sunbostic:

"May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah firdaous."

foreveradiant4u:

"May his soul continue to rest in the bosom of the almighty, I lost my dear mother on the 31th of October in my arms, it has not been easy for me ooo. Kai I missed my mum "

dele_akingbasote:

"This life sha na vanity "

akinniyiruth:

"Hmmm this life May God rest his soul."

enny_soothing_hands:

" God will confort you,loosing parent is the most painful thing rest in perfect peace to my parent rest in perfect peace sir kay.it’s saddened."

divadeoorganicskincare:

"It is well. This is the end of all Humans. May we all fulfil destiny "

Isbae U surprises dad Sir Kay with N1m cash as birthday gift

It was a moment of celebration for popular skit maker Isbae U as his dad and veteran Yoruba actor Sir K Kamoru better known as Sir Kay, marked his birthday.

Isbae U took to his YouTube channel to share a video from the celebration as he presented his dad N1 million cash as a birthday gift.

Sir Kay, who was beside himself, showed off some steps as he danced excitedly to the drums and songs of those who came to his house to celebrate with him.

Source: Legit.ng