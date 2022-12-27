The death of Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru hit the movie industry hard, especially the Yoruba arm

Following the tragic incident, veteran colleagues of the late actor have taken to their various Instagram pages to grieve

A deeply pained Yinka Quadri revealed that Sir Kay was a dedicated and proud student of his Odunfa caucus

According to Islamic rites, veteran actor Kamal Adebayo popularly known as Sir Kay Kamoru was buried on the same day his death was announced, December 27.

Th cause of the actor's death was not revealed but the entire Yoruba wing of the movie industry as well as movie lovers who knew him have been thrown into mourning.

Yoruba actors mourn Sir Kay Kamoru Photo credit: @adebayo.salami/@olayinkaquadrifilms

Yoruba actors mourn Sir Kay Kamoru's death

Femi Adebayo prayed for the family Sir Kay left behind.

"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJIUN! RIP Sir Kay! May Allah comfort the families left behind.

See the post below:

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri submitted to fate as he noted that God can't be questioned.

He also expressed how deeply pained he is by the tragic news, as the late Sir Kay was one of his students.

"... One of my dedicated and proud student of Odunfa caucus is gone... It is really a very painful moment for me .Rest in peace Kamoru Adebayo Sir K...You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories.. God is unquestionable."

Adebayo Salami prayed that his late colleague would be admitted into paradise by God, as he pointed out the finality of death.

"Death is the suspender of all that is sweet and otherwise. It is an end of a journey. Rest on “Sir Kay Kamoru”. May Allah grant you aljannah Firdaos."

See his post below:

Faithis Williams couldn't hold back her emotions and tears as she mourned the late Sir Kay.

Fausat Balogun aka Madam Saje also took to her page with crying emojis to express how deeply hurt she is by Kamoru's death.

Nigerians mourn Sir Kay

bukkybakas:

"So sad! Sir Kay rest in peace King of slangs"

1schord:

"I still saw him in my street na 3 months ago haaaaaaaa May Allah forgive your Sins and grant you rest RIP "

houseofepiphany:

"Allahu Akbarrrr may Allahu SWT grant him aljanat firdaus and forgive his shortcomings "

obasholatemi:

"May Allah forgive him of his shortcomings and grant him jannat firdaws "

apollabug:

"May he rest in peace but one can see that the man had some kind of underlying health issues but unto most of you, you will ignore the obvious. ...good medical check ups would have found it."

tee_smart11:

"I don't even know his name self cause I was so young then "

Sir Kay Kamoru laid to rest

Shortly after the announcement of his death, late actor Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru was buried.

The late Nollywood star was buried according to rites as a Muslim, and a short video from the heartbreaking moment made the rounds online.

Comedian Isbae U was seen with a lady, presumably his sister, some Islamic clerics, other family members and some Nollywood stars at the burial.

