Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has shown a rare side of himself many of his fans may not be aware of

This comes as popular talent manager Ubi Franklin shared two separate videos of Kizz Daniel praying

In one of the videos, Kizz Daniel, who applauded Ubi for helping him become a billionaire in 2022 prayed for the talent manager’s son

Nigerian talent manager and businessman, Ubi Franklin has shared a recording of a phone conversation between him and singer Kizz Daniel.

According to Ubi, Kizz Daniel called to gist with him about the year but it ended with the singer praying for the talent manager's son.

Kizz Daniel prays for Ubi Franklin. Credit: @kizzdaniel @ubifranklin

Kizz Daniel said he couldn’t thank Ubi enough as he made him a multi-billionaire in 2022.

Kizz Daniel prays with crew members

In another video shared by Ubi Franklin, Kizz Daniel was seen leading prayers backstage alongside singer Skibii and other members of his crew.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Ubi wrote:

“This is Kizz Daniel you do not see often on the internet. team spirit @kizzdaniel”

Netizens react to video of Kizz Daniel praying

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

matipizy:

"You go get money reach one extent, na Only God you just need ."

vera_classic_hairs:

"I love people who still put God first ."

t4timguy:

"I just dey pity anyone wey no dey pray ."

myskys_closet:

"When you put God first you'll never fail ."

dfrealtor:

"Amen to all the prayers."

im_avisky:

"Is Skibi part of his team ."

drifeomapriscilla:

"God's strength in bringing talents to limelight. Your light will not blin."

its_bhellar:

"Putting God first."

ogeoriaku:

"Love u kiss daniels, long time no be today, even before the buga got me lost in the crowd ❤️."

Fan who Kizz Daniel's bouncer threw off stage cries out

In a previous report via Legit.ng, a fan who was flung off the stage by singer Kizz Daniel’s bouncer took to social media to cry out in pain.

In a video, the fan who was seen with a bandage around his waist said he had never had such an experience.

He went on to advise people to be careful around Kizz Daniel’s bouncer.

