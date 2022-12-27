Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy recently shared a message online that has got people talking as the music star tries to motivate many young people

The Nigerian female disc jockey who recently got engaged to the British professional boxer Ryan Taylor posted on her page an inspiring message about finding love before the year ends

Cuppy, who got engaged in November, has repeatedly noted since then that she's never been happier than she is at the moment

Internationally famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire daughter Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, recently took to her Insta-story to share an end-of-the-year motivational post.

The beautiful music star, who had been single for a long time before she finally found love and got engaged some weeks back, noted in her motivational post that single people shouldn't give up on finding love just yet.

Netizens reacted to DJ Cuppy's post, motivating single Nigerian ladies to find love before the end of the year. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy wrote that even though 2023 is just a few days away, singles should stay hopeful because they can still find love just before 2022 ends.

See Cuppy's post motivating single people to find love before 2023:

See how Nigerians reacted to Cuppy's post about single people finding love before 2022 comes to an end

@lupin_____h20:

"Na cry go end am."

@rozay_victor:

"Cuppy we done hear you oh, them no dey follow rich kid argue."

@shayooooor:

"This one don turn motivational speaker, me self go kukuma see man den I go turn motivational speaker for my friends wey dey single too."

@christianna_09:

"Now now so Florence don turn motivational speaker, Oga o."

@ifeco153:

"Cuppy find love start dey give us relationship advice."

@mane_otf:

"Oga no dey advice person about relationship matter jare."

@princemartins39:

"Na wetin make if celebrity marriage crash some people go dey laugh because wen the marriage sweet dem dey use am pepper us for social media."

@oluwachrisofficial:

"The girl don dey love too much hmmm breakfast no get joy."

