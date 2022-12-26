Nollywood's Sola Sobowale has been well celebrated by Nigerians as she turns a new age today December 26

The actress shared a beautiful photo as she put up a post announcing her special day

Giving thanks to her maker, Sobowale noted that he has been gracious and merciful to her

Legendary Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale aka King of Boys turned a new age today December 26 and just as expected she took to Instagram to celebrate.

The much-loved movie star shared a photo of herself looking younger and stunning just like a 'sweet 16'.

Nigerians celebrate Sola Sobowale as she clocks new age Photo credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Wishing herself a happy birthday, the King of Boys star urged her fans to thank God on her behalf because he has been gracious and merciful to her.

"Happy birthday to me… God has been gracious and merciful. Help me thank Him on this special day "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Sola Sobowale

ufuomamcdermott:

"My dearest mother. I celebrate you every single day Ma. Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Happy birthday dearest OBA tia ❤️ May Yahweh continue to make ur joy full ma "

kunleremiofficial:

"Happy birthday mama!!! ❤️❤️ long life and prosperity."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday to you ma. ❤️❤️❤️"

tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday mummy . Like fine wine, you get better and better ❤️. Have a splendid day Xo."

houseof_rev:

"Happy birthday sweet mom❤️❤️❤️❤️ age with grace."

kenerics:

"Happy birthday Maami. More blessings! More milestones ❤️❤️❤️"

dakoreea:

"Happy birthday Queen Mother, love you loads! ❤️❤️✨️"

omo_brish:

"Happy birthday Aunty mi… May the Lord bless and keep you for us. Have a wonderful birthday celebration ❤️❤️❤️"

moabudu:

"Sola dearest wishing you a happy happy birthday. Hugs "

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday Mama. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments. Love You loads "

Source: Legit.ng