Singer Wizkid is spending his Detty December season in Lagos, Nigeria and his family members are also here with him

Some adorable videos shared on his son’s page captured how the family came together to enjoy the special season

One of the videos captured Wizkid and his son unboxing Christmas presents while another showed Zion playing with his sibling

Nigerian singer Wizkid is not the only one spending his holiday in Lagos, Nigeria as he also made sure to bring his family along.

Just recently, videos shared on his son, Zion’s Instagram page gave netizens a sneak peek into how the family spent the holiday season.

Christmas Day: Videos show Wizkid with his family. Photo: @wizkidayo/@zionayo

Source: Instagram

One of the videos captured Zion and his mum, Jada P, doing some fun Christmas-themed graffiti.

Another video showed the moment Wizkid joined his little man to unbox a massive present that had been given to him.

A beautiful dining table set-up was spotted in another video as the family prepared to enjoy a meal together while Zion was seen playing with his sibling in another.

Watch the lovely clips below:

Social media users react

kehlani684 said:

"Happy holidays to the Baloguns."

innocent_henry_6 said:

"Na grand popcy Zion dey throw punch? ."

helenaboo3 said:

"Wizkid still does daddy duties ohh lol it’s so cuteee."

starboylekzy1 said:

"This boy never know wetin God go for am ."

herbo28801 said:

"Your daddy no show the new baby face one day, his way been."

harrisgloria36 said:

"Little Wizkid and Big Wizkid, Zion you are your daddy twin."

wizkid_blogger_ said:

"So jada Dey Naija ?"

