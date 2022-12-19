Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently met her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s father

The celebrity couple visited Taylor’s father at work and took goofy photos with him that were posted on social media

According to Cuppy and her boo, it is family first over everything and netizens reacted to their photos

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has finally met her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s father.

In photos posted online on Taylor’s official Instagram page, the couple were seen spending time with the old man after they appeared to have visited him at work.

Ryan posted a series of photos of himself and Cuppy with his dad and explained in the caption that their father was not going to stop working for anyone so they haunted him down.

Fans react as DJ Cuppy meets future father-in-law. Photos: @ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

He added that it is family over everything for him.

In his words:

“The version of me in your mind is not my responsibility. It’s Family over everything ❤️ (My dad will not stop working for anything or anyone so we Hunted him down) ❤️”.

See the photos below:

DJ Cuppy reacts to meeting her future father-in-law

Cuppy also took to the comment section of her partner’s post to agree that family is indeed important.

She simply wrote:

“Family First ”

Nigerians react to photos of DJ Cuppy with her fiance’s dad

The snaps of DJ Cuppy with Ryan Taylor and his dad made the rounds online and stirred mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments on it below:

thereal_beebee:

"Enjoy... As far cuppy is happy we are. Just know that you will leave SM for us if you ever hurt her."

kalidorahair:

"I love this ❤️"

chizzyhairs5:

"Now everyone should rest on this matter... ❤️"

amanda.gida:

"Prenup Prenup we want prenup!"

the_shoulder_love:

"I think she’s Happy, let her have fun and enjoy the moment, but if e still set , we gat you #cuppymusic … sis we will track him

And y’all my fellow sisters learn to enjoy the moment and don’t take life to hard, “enjoy the moment “ and be grateful for it. 1❤️

tobi_crusher_fumigation:

"Awwwww .Nice introduction."

levites_1:

"Cuppy just dey play."

