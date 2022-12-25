Anita Okoye has taken to social media with an adorable video showing the moment she pleasantly surprised her children

Apparently, Peter’s wife, Lola and her kids took a trip to the US for the holidays and were in Anita’s house

However, she kept them hidden in the basement and shared a video showing the sweet moment her kids reunited with their cousins

Singer Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita, has gotten social media users gushing after sharing an adorable video on her Instastory channel.

The doting mum revealed how she had to hide Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo and her kids, in the basement of her home just to surprise her children.

Anita Okoye shares video as Psquare's children reunite. Photo: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

The video shared captured the moment Anita and Lola’s kids bust into screams as they reunited and shared hugs.

Lola equally proceeded to hug the kids before allowing them to catch up. Anita also shared an adorable photo showing how the kids rocked matching PJs and posed for a group photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See below:

Social media users react

rubii_ee said:

"Gossip go plenty this night between the 2 women."

gendalibra_official said:

"They all look alike."

lovlify said:

"This is me and my cousins yesterday, we could not sleep. Family love is irreplaceable ❤️."

dacrownmakeovers said:

"Omo Lola is so sweet to hearth, I love her always ❤️."

ojulewastudio said:

"Merry Christmas full of testimony and unending favours."

brown_sandy45 said:

"Merry Christmas babies ."

nkem.frances said:

"Paul go dem look them dey wish make the 2women quarrel."

coolestken said:

"This pics they send message... Only me know why."

ojulewastudio said:

"Merry Christmas full of testimony and unending favours."

Iyabo Ojo, Paulo and their children spotted in beautiful Christmas family photos

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her new lover, Paulo, got their fans and colleagues gushing with pictures shared to mark Christmas.

The movie star, her step-children and Paulo all looked adorable in matching pyjamas outfits rocked for the adorable pictures.

"Life is very easy na people day make am hard 2 family’s coming together to enjoy love and happiness❤️," one social media user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng