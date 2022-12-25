Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family recently celebrated Christmas in a special way

The film star with her husband and kids all rocked matching pyjamas as they participated in a cute TikTok challenge

Mercy also shared photos of them all rocking a new set of pyjamas and taking snow-themed photos for Christmas

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her family went all out to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

On December 25, the film star shared family photos and a video showing part of their day.

In the video clip, the movie star and her clan all rocked matching blue pyjamas for Christmas then proceeded to jump on a TikTok challenge.

Mercy Johnson and kids rock matching pyjamas for Christmas in fun TikTok video. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

In the clip, Mercy and her husband started off by pretending to pose for photos before their four kids also ran to them and struck their own poses.

See the fun clip below:

In another post, the actress shared a series of photos of herself with her family rocking a different set of pyjamas.

The snow-themed photos showed Mercy and her kids laughing happily as they created the fond memory.

See the snaps below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson’s family posts for Christmas

The adorable photos and video of Mercy Johnson with her family on Christmas left many fans gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

hyrish_:

"Last born don cram everything "

divascentss:

"Little mama’s mouth sync , merry Christmas ❤️"

onyeka_________:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️divine knows the lyrics"

5600.jenny:

"Ur last baby is singing the song .merry Christmas to u and ur family "

fabulous__collections:

"Wow wow wow I really love this mama my the lord continue to bless your family in Jesus name amen "

gloriaaakachukwu:

"This is the most beautiful family Christmas portrait I've seen on the net today! ❤️❤️❤️ Merry Christmas to the Okojies☃️☃️."

