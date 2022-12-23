Comedian Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha, continues to carry on as usual hours after the entertainer announced their divorce on social media

The businesswoman shared a video on Instagram in which she shared relationship advice with fellow women

Concerned parties were spotted in the comment section with some wondering if she would address her husband’s divorce announcement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Elsie, wife of Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has sparked reactions online with an Instagram post that comes hours after her husband announced their divorce.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that humour merchant took Nigerians by surprise after taking to his official Instagram page to announce the end of their 12 years marriage.

Basketmouth's wife shares relationship tips. Photo: @basketmouth/@elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth called for privacy at the moment as he also made it clear that he wouldn’t be revisiting the matter after his announcement.

Well, the entertainer’s wife seems to have carried on as usual as a recent post on her page saw her giving relationship tips to fellow women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Elsie made reference to an argument about women cooking for men during dating stages and she mentioned how it shouldn’t be such a big deal.

According to her, what is important is for a woman to know her limit and also know that the guy in question is not taking advantage of her.

She added that no matter what a lady chooses to do or not, it won’t influence the decision of a guy when choosing a partner for marriage.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

chef_obityce said:

vivianwhite210 .. Mbok don't play with our mental health.. Are you still married to Mr Bright Okpocha or not?!!"

vivianwhite210 said:

"Online in-laws can you let her be see negative comments up-and-down let love lead❤️."

ontimeonwrist_ said:

"Whatever it is, please let there be peace. I pray God work it out for both of you dear."

sandraezeduru said:

"My own question to you is ,are you really getting a divorce?"

042chopz said:

"Madam address your husband's post why are you quiet this advice get klwg this whole thing is looking like a prank or joke lol."

chinexjeff said:

"This ur talk now is not my problem. I hope u and ur husband are just playing pranks on us. Cus Nigerians has taken this prank thing so serious .I DON’T CARE what u or ur husband is doing to each other."

Court finally dissolves singer Paul Okoye's marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PSquare musician, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy, is finally free to fully pursue another marriage with his new lover, Ifeoma.

Following the divorce papers served by his wife, Anita in 2021, an Abuja High court sitting finally dissolved their marriage.

Anita had called for separation from the singer on the grounds of cheating and being an absent father.

Source: Legit.ng