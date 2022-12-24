“Go Look Your Papa Marriage”: Bovi Lampoons Man Who Trolled Basketmouth’s Divorce, Looking Up to Celeb Unions
- Comedian Bovi didn’t mince his words as he took a shot at a social media user who expressed disappointment at Basketmouth’s divorce
- The individual submitted that he is left with no other option other than looking up to the marriages of Bovi, AY and Obi Cubana for inspiration
- However, Bovi wasn't having any of it as he lampooned the individual and told him to be inspired by his father’s marriage
A Twitter user identified as @IkotGodwin has sparked reactions online after sharing a tweet in which he expressed his disappointment at the outcome of Basketmouth’s marriage.
Godwin in his post noted that the entertainer broke his heart and he proceeded to tag colleagues Bovi, AY Makun and business mogul, Obi Cubana, as the only individuals inspiring him with their unions.
"Do things but know your limit": Basketmouth's wife says hours after he announced end of their 12 years union
However, upon sighting the tweet, Bovi made sure to kick back at the individual without mincing his words.
Bovie made it clear that Godwin should instead be inspired by his father’s marriage.
See a screenshot of their exchange below:
Social media users react
ahmie_closette said:
"Very nice reply."
i_am_nova_kae said:
"As e suppose be!Las Las if e still tire, make e marry use him own as blueprint..."
kbacrystals.jewelry said:
"Yes, wetin happen to him papa marriage wey he no fit look up to? No be d same blood dey flow for ur papa and celebrities? Ode omo."
liverichdope said:
"Very anyhow people how your papa marriage be? Lol."
l.tobiloba said:
"In Bovi’s mind “ guy leave me”. That’s a good response, you leave your papa dey look up tó celebrities. Perhaps maybe he is an orphan, or his father is not mentor-worthy."
"Na advert una dey pull?" Nigerians react as Basketmouth's wife markets business after announced separation
Basketmouth's wife shares relationship tips
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Basketmouth's wife, Elsie, stirred reactions online after sharing a relationship tip video hours after her hubby announced their divorce.
Elsie in her post completely ignored the matter and instead advised young ladies about cooking in their relationships.
"Madam address your husband's post why are you quiet this advice get k-leg this whole thing is looking like a prank or joke lol," one of her followers wrote.
