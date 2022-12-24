Comedian Bovi didn’t mince his words as he took a shot at a social media user who expressed disappointment at Basketmouth’s divorce

The individual submitted that he is left with no other option other than looking up to the marriages of Bovi, AY and Obi Cubana for inspiration

However, Bovi wasn't having any of it as he lampooned the individual and told him to be inspired by his father’s marriage

A Twitter user identified as @IkotGodwin has sparked reactions online after sharing a tweet in which he expressed his disappointment at the outcome of Basketmouth’s marriage.

Godwin in his post noted that the entertainer broke his heart and he proceeded to tag colleagues Bovi, AY Makun and business mogul, Obi Cubana, as the only individuals inspiring him with their unions.

However, upon sighting the tweet, Bovi made sure to kick back at the individual without mincing his words.

Bovie made it clear that Godwin should instead be inspired by his father’s marriage.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Social media users react

ahmie_closette said:

"Very nice reply."

i_am_nova_kae said:

"As e suppose be!Las Las if e still tire, make e marry use him own as blueprint..."

kbacrystals.jewelry said:

"Yes, wetin happen to him papa marriage wey he no fit look up to? No be d same blood dey flow for ur papa and celebrities? Ode omo."

liverichdope said:

"Very anyhow people how your papa marriage be? Lol."

l.tobiloba said:

"In Bovi’s mind “ guy leave me”. That’s a good response, you leave your papa dey look up tó celebrities. Perhaps maybe he is an orphan, or his father is not mentor-worthy."

Basketmouth's wife shares relationship tips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Basketmouth's wife, Elsie, stirred reactions online after sharing a relationship tip video hours after her hubby announced their divorce.

Elsie in her post completely ignored the matter and instead advised young ladies about cooking in their relationships.

"Madam address your husband's post why are you quiet this advice get k-leg this whole thing is looking like a prank or joke lol," one of her followers wrote.

