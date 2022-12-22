Nigerian singer Portable has found himself in a scuffle with yet another colleague Small Doctor

The Zazu crooner during a live video furiously called out his colleague for trying to set him up with some dangerous boys

During the rant, Portable let his colleague know that he is way worse than him in the ways of the 'trenches'

Controversial singer Portable is in the news as usual, and this time, he has scores to settle with colleague Small Doctor.

According to the singer during his rant session on an Instagram live, Small Doctor sent some 'awawa' boys after him, ordered them to strip him naked so that he can come in to rescue him like a messiah.

Expressing how angry he is, Portable made sure to let his colleague know that he is worse than him in the ways of the street.

The Zazu crooner also called on his colleague to show him his father's house in the Agege area of Lagos he claims to lord over.

In his usual manner, Portable also made sure to rain curses on Small Doctor.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's rant

ebutecastle:

"@portablebaeby @portablebaeby @portablebaeby hmmmm. I know you go still apologise las las se @iam_smalldoctor wa kere ni nu industry abi ni ori ta ni? #ebutecastle"

alukobenjamin:

"This boy is a real problem to himself."

aoafriq:

"He don kuku warn una saay him be weyrey idaamu industreet."

i_am__yetty:

"Wahala no dey tire this guy ni he always fights with his helpers I pity ur future "

beejay_baba:

"Na everybody u Sha wan follow fight for this industry."

sodiyabalqis:

"Olamide pocolee and kogbagidi are supposed to be in jail now for bringing madman to social media and be disturbing the peace of the entire Nigerians."

