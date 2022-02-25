Rising star Portable has stormed social media with yet another call-out video directed at a colleague in the industry

Portable in the viral clip bragged about how he is now in a much better place than the colleague who looked down on him in the past

He also accused the colleague of pitting him against dancer Poco Lee weeks ago when they had a heated exchange online

Controversial rising star Portable has directed a call-out video at an industry colleague on social media.

In the clip making the rounds online, Portable reminisced about the days when he was still struggling and how the senior colleague in question allegedly refused to help him to the top in the industry.

The Zazu singer recounted how he had approached the singer for collaboration and how he vehemently refused even after his producer begged on his behalf.

He, however, said things have now taken a better turn for him as he is now in a position where he has more fans and social media followers than the colleague. Portable equally bragged about being bigger and richer.

A different portion of the video saw Portable make a reference to his issue with Poco Lee several weeks ago.

He accused the unidentified colleague of feeding him with the advice to call out the dancer and seek what belongs to him.

Watch the clip below:

Portable's video sparks reactions online

Although the singer didn't mention any name, social media users speculated that he was calling out Small Doctor.

Read comments below:

diego_pounds said:

"Portable sha Dey pass him boundary."

daraa_____ said:

"Small doctor fame na ur mateArindin omoEnu igbo."

pejuola__ said:

"Wetin this guy dey smoke nah everybody him dey get issues with."

sisiphunshaw said:

"Pride goes before a fall."

oluwadamyy said:

"Portable what God gives he can also collect,Pride goes before a fall ode."

iamblessingbrown said:

"In a day portable dey do video reach 10times ranting."

