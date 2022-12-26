Ace Nigerian singer Portable just days after his huge controversial outing at a show in Agege trends online as a video of him and some children masquerades goes viral

In a trending video online, Portable couldn't help but be amazed at seeing some children masquerades in Enugu recognize him and even went on to serenade him with his own songs

However, many of the singer's fans have reacted to the video he shared on his page to advise him against signing the children on his label just because they sang his songs

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been trending online again, as a viral clip of him and some kids he ran into on the streets of Enugu singing and dancing together stirs reactions online.

In a video shared on his page, Portable was seen talking to some children masquerades that he ran into during his recent trip to Enugu state.

Nigerian singer Portable was recently left shocked during his visit to Enugu state, where he ran into some children masquerades that recognized him and sang his song. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Portable in the clip was left looking amazed when the kid masquerades recognized him, and they started singing his songs.

At some point during the socializing with the heavenly beings, the singer got so excited that he was forced to come down from his car to join his adoring masquerade fans as they performed for him.

Watch the video of some children masquerades Portable recorded singing his songs:

See how netizens reacted to the video clip of some children masquerades singing Portable's song

@dastingrozayofficial:

"Please don’t sign them to Zeh nation."

@rap_lordy:

"Before you know Portable don sign the masqurade zeh nation."

@zeenation77:

"I be Igbo boi but you’re my favorite celeb always happy with people."

@owoblow.__:

"Portable is MTN."

@oluwa_moore19:

"Abeg no sign them too zeh nation I take God beg you my broda."

@arabmoney_699:

"Sha no go sign them to zeh nation."

@dannygram07:

"Portable actually has a good heart na people they always find him trouble."

