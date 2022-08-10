Upcoming artist Crayon, in a recent statement, opened up on what he has missed since he left his parent's house in 2017

The artist said since he moved to Mavin Headquarters, he has not gone back home even though his parents’ residence is only an hour and 30 minutes drive from where he stays

Crayon described himself as a “mummy’s boy” as he said he still keeps in touch with her but stressed that it has not been easy

Upcoming artist Crayon, who signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label in a recent statement, opened up on some of the sacrifices he had to make in search of fame.

Crayon, who said he left his parent's house in 2017 and moved to Mavin headquarters, said he had not returned home since then, even though his current residence was just one hour, 30 minutes from theirs.

Crayon says his mum is his biggest fan. Credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

The Mavin singer added that he still keeps in touch with them, but it has not been easy.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Left my parents house back in 2017 since then I haven’t gone back! It’s not something I’m proud of especially because, it’s just an hour 30mins drive to my parents house! But as a dream chaser wey I be I gat make sacrifices! It’s not easy on me though I miss em so much !❤️ I still keep in touch though it’s not eazy at me I wey I be omo mummy

See his post below:

Crayon says his mum is his biggest fan

The Mavin singer said he misses his mother so much as he had not seen her in a long time even though he’s a mummy’s boy.

He wrote:

“I miss my mum so much mhen! haven’t seen her in a long time ! I dey f** up dieee me wey I be omo mummy oh ❤️ we talk everytime on da phone ! She always saying a prayer for me telling how proud she is ! na “Oncode” be her ringtone! ❤️ my mum my biggest fan ❤️ .”

See his post below:

Crayon recounts how he cried like a baby for not getting gigs 3 years after Don Jazzy signed him

Like many upcoming singers in the Nigerian music industry, Crayon shared some of the struggles he went through, especially during the first three years he was signed to Don Jazzy’s label, Mavin.

The Ijo (Laba Laba) crooner recounted his experience in December 2021 as he said he was crying like a baby and wondered if he was not talented enough.

He revealed that the assurance from Don Jazzy and others close to him kept him going. According to Crayon, he has now lost count of the number of shows he has attended.

Source: Legit.ng