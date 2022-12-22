Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is already getting prepared for her 45th birthday to the joy of fans

The movie star took to social media to share a pre-birthday photo ahead of her big day on January 1

Mercy’s husband, Adekaz, as well as other celebrities and fans gushed over the movie star’s post

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently went online to share a pre-birthday photo as she is set to clock 45.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the film star, who is set to turn 45 on January 1, 2023, shared a lovely photo.

In the snap, Mercy was covered up in a white lace outfit with a matching turban headgear. Her simple makeup also complimented the modest look.

Actress Mercy Aigbe shares pre-birthday photo ahead of 45th birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Taking to her caption of the post, the film star told her fans that she will be clocking 45 in a bit and noted that she is grateful for God’s blessings.

She wrote:

“45 in a bit! ✨✨✨ Which of your blessings can i deny my God??

Jan 1st 2023! Loading.”

See her post below:

Adekaz gushes over Mercy Aigbe’s pre-birthday photo

Mercy’s husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, was seen in the comment section gushing over his wife’s photo. He called her his darling wife.

His comment reads:

“Hajia Minnah, Iyawo mi atata."

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe’s 45th pre-birthday photo

A number of netizens were also pleased with the actress’ photo and they reacted in her comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

homarelll:

"We can't wait too "

funmiawelewa:

"In massive advance Queen❤️❤️"

gleeoflife:

"My very own in advance mama "

jemimaosunde:

"My mummyyyy the most beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"45 is the new 20 Mine❤️"

timmynoble01:

"It's a lie you're 22 don't add to your age "

chinenyenwigwe:

"Na 45 dey reign.. I can't wait."

