Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page with a video showing how her workers celebrated her 45th birthday

The heartwarming video captured the moment the workers filed into her office and sang a birthday song for her

The workers also handed out a big photo frame and a gift bag to the actress as social media users gushed over the clip

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is still being celebrated by friends and loved ones days after she marked her 45th birthday.

This time around, the movie star’s workers were the ones who surprised her as seen in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo's workers gift her for birthday. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Ojo was seated in her office when the staff members filed in one after the other and sang a happy birthday song for her.

An excited Ojo stood up and joined her workers in the moment before a group leader delivered a short speech and handed out gifts to her.

A massive photo frame of the actress and her workers was presented to her alongside another gift package.

She went around to appreciate each one of them before they took their exit from her office.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

boomies__bunny said:

"Only a good boss will receive this kind of treatment ❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you ma my boss birthday Was on Monday and I came up with this same idea and the staffs Almost tear me into pieces it’s funny how she trust those same people more than me that will rather show her support behind her back but we move."

edithokoye0096 said:

"Who else observed that they could not sing, "How old are you now?" . Happy Birthday Iyabo."

clothinaonline.ng said:

"And their voices sef sweet una face show jare!!."

estherarthur55 said:

"This woman is Loved by many that means she is a good person,wow that cool."

kay_stitches14 said:

"U are truly a good woman u deserve every good things coming ur way ma and may ur joy remain permanent IJN though I don't know u but I love u."

ojulewastudio said:

"Awon set ageing backward and gracefully. .my sweet sixteen .. Omalicha Obim ADAOBI ...Wahala for who no like you o ..❤️."

