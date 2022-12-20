Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has made the news again over his relationship with his partner, Jada

The More Love, Less Ego star shared a series of new photos of himself with the mum of two of his kids on Instagram

Jada also shared more photos on Twitter and the snaps left many people gushing over the celebrity couple

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally shut down claims that he and his partner, Jada, are facing troubles in their relationship with a recent post.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the music star posted new photos of himself with the mother of two of his kids.

In the photos, Wizkid and Jada were seen sitting in a Rolls Royce and they looked to be on great terms going by how they smiled at each other.

In another photo, the music star and his partner were seen holding hands as they stepped out for the night.

See Wizkid’s post below:

On the other hand, Jada also took to her Twitter page to share an additional photo. Unlike Wizkid, the talent manager captioned her own post and simply wrote:

“Laugh often!”

See her tweet below:

Fans gush over new photos of Wizkid and Jada

The new photos of the couple soon spread like wildfire on social media and it got a lot of people talking. Wizkid FC in particular was very pleased with the development. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

wtfcymon:

"big daddy wiz"

toluobj:

"Big bad wizzzzz"

martinsfeelz:

"E sweeet me die!"

ti_blaze_:

"See as I Dey smile life too sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

li.nah__:

"U can never be like our 001 and 002."

ek_emini:

"Davido post with em babe ona fav jealous go do photoshoot."

Daisy Money called them her power couple:

Big Sean likened them to Jay Z and Beyonce and called them the best couple in the world:

