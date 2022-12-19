After tragically losing his son Ifeanyi, Davido went quiet as expected on social media until his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup drew nearer

The singer received great outpour of love from fans both home and abroad after videos and photos of his in Qatar surfaced online

To appreciate his amazing fans, the 30BG boss penned a note of appreciation online, stating how much he loves them

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony on December 18, Davido performed to the joy of his numerous fans and colleagues.

With the outpour of love and genuine joy of seeing him again, the 30BG boss shared photos from his performance and wrote a short but sweet note to his fans.

Nigerians react as Davido thanks fans Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer had understandably stayed off social media since October after his three-year-old son Ifeanyi drowned in his Banana Island mansion.

"Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Thank you all. I love you ❤️ #worldcupqatar2022"

See the post below:

Nigerians reply Davido

sandra.forbes.africa:

"Merry Christmas Davido "

queen_adunni_home_properties:

"We love you and we are proud of you."

misstokz:

"Same here champ... Rise and fall no on more.. Lots of love ❤️ Los."

kie_kie__:

"We love you tooooooo "

officialmayorspeaks:

"We love you more bardest.. 2023 will be a better year for you in your career, life and home in Jesus' name... 001 only ❤️❤️"

mickaelmarabou:

"Champs only 001 and fam for life we love you too."

iamnasboi:

"We love you too baddest. God has a bigger plan…. 2023 let’s go."

darkovibes:

"We love you more obo. The whole world is yours."

deejaytrap:

"Glad to see you back working keep staying strong bro "

Davido returns to Instagram, shares loved-up pics of him & Chioma

DMW label boss, David Adeleke Davido returned to the popular photo-sharing app Instagram.

Davido took to his Instagram account to share loved-up photos with his wife, Chioma better known as Chef Chi ahead of his performance at the 2022 Qatar closing ceremony on Sunday, December 18th.

The DMW label boss had been absent offline since his son Ifeanyi's death.

Many of the singer’s fans and followers stormed social media to jubilate following his return to social media.

Source: Legit.ng