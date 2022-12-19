Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally returned to social media in style and it has got fans talking

The jewellery-loving celebrity was spotted rocking a Rolex wristwatch that reportedly cost over N259 million

A number of netizens reacted to the photo of the luxury wristwatch while others compared him with his colleagues in the industry

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, finally returned to social media in a special way after his long break over the demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

The music mogul posted photos on his Instagram stories to announce his return and he was spotted rocking two expensive wristwatches, one of them being a Rolex.

On Davido’s right wrist, he wore a Rolex Daytona Rainbow black dial said to be worth $574,995, over N259 million.

Davido was spotted wearing a wristwatch worth N259m during a social media comeback. Photos: @davido, Chrono24.com

Source: Instagram

The jewellery-loving musician did not stop there, he also accessorised his wrist with chunky diamond bracelets and equally chunky rings.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the photo below:

Nigerians react as Davido rocks N259m Rolex upon returning to social media

The photo of Davido’s wristwatch soon made the rounds and the price got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

alienfabbie:

"Any A list artiste fit afford am stop comparing."

onyekwenachuks:

"Wizkid and Burnaboy can afford it. I am davidofc but let's stop all this comparison abeg. The three of them are doing very well and can afford most expensive items."

third__ophthalm:

"And Elon musk is wearing nothing."

ajaegbu01:

"How una take dey know say he wore the original??? No be say he no get money oo but sometimes you can just go for the clone who em concern kwanu….. make una dey sha calm down for this app"

oluwakemiodlan:

"My own be say he was even wearing 2 wristwatches at the same time....."

verified_odog:

"Money wey drake de use play tete.. "

alexanndria_nino:

"Meanwhile Elon musk was wearing okirika T SHIRT to same world cup finals, this life no Balance at all"

hush_409_:

"No one come close in terms of money normal !!!!!!! Una fit drag am for music ohhh buh money davido bad."

Davido and Chioma share a kiss in Qatar

DMW label boss David Adeleke popularly known as Davido continues to make headlines following his return to social media.

However, a viral video of him and his wife, Chioma sharing a kiss in Qatar has left many of their fans talking.

It appears fans would be seeing more of Davido and Chioma in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng