Nigerian music star Davido and Chioma have left tongue wagging as they return with their public show of affection

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

In a trending video, the two Nigerian love birds, who are currently in Qatar were seen sharing a kiss

The video has left many of their fans and followers gushing as many continue to welcome them back

DMW label boss David Adeleke popularly known as Davido continues to make headlines following his return to social media.

However, a viral video of him and his wife, Chioma sharing a kiss in Qatar has left many of their fans talking.

Davido and Chioma in Qatar. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It appears fans would be seeing more of Davido and Chioma in the coming days.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Davido and Chioma share a kiss

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

labbie_mi:

"Body dey sweet me❤️If a man loves you ehenn,Go nd relax."

__maudlyn:

"I cover this relationship/marriage with the blood of Jesus."

faith_nwaiwu:

"I love this two I swear."

d.a.n.n.y.e.ll.a:

"She’s wearing all his chains."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Wahala for the singular people ooooo."

tanscott89:

"As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet usssss.

audaciousfashion:

"Wahala for single people ."

okpikpijemine:

"I love genuine love Abeg❤️."

vallysongz:

"The smiles on my cheeks Fr them tho❤️."

maureen_diamond_:

"I love them jare."

ifeoluwaogunbule:

"This Happiness is permanent IJN we break every evil eye on you ."

o_b_e_l_e_m:

"Am filed with joy."

o_b_e_l_e_m:

"Please someone should check out my baby’s (002) neck ."

debbytwist:

"Awwwn Qatar kissing Kids ."

kwin_dhee:

"I loveeeeeee them."

pablorazzi30bg:

"Send me this video in my dm asap ."

Davido shares cute pics of him and Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido made a return to the popular photo-sharing app Instagram on Sunday, December 18.

Davido took to his Instagram account to share loved-up photos with his wife, Chioma better known as Chef Chi ahead of his performance at the 2022 Qatar closing ceremony.

The DMW label boss had been absent offline since his son Ifeanyi's death.

Sharing the post, Davido wrote:

“Eta 1hr”.

Source: Legit.ng