Russia may soon invade Ukraine, says US military intelligence, who have recorded 130 000 Russian troops at the Ukraine border

US military intelligence predicts that Russian president Vladimir Putin is planning an attack on Ukraine soon, but the precise date and magnitude is not known at present

Russia is rumoured to have 70% of the weapons and ammunition that it requires to invade Ukraine

Kiev - Ukraine is currently under threat of a Russian invasion, as Russia has allegedly amassed 70% of the weapons and ammunition it needs to conduct a full-scale invasion. The conflict could result in over 50 000 civilian deaths if it goes ahead.

The United States (US)'s military intelligence predicts that Russian president Vladimir Putin is planning an attack on Ukraine soon, but the precise date and magnitude is not known at present. However, they added that it could be on the level of a World War Two battle.

According to Business Insider, US officials are hopeful that the situation can be remedied with a diplomatic solution and that conflict can be avoided altogether. However, there are currently 130 000 Russian troops just outside Ukraine's border.

The US has sent troops to protect Ukraine from a near-imminent Russian invasion, but many have protested this decision. Image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US denies intentions to start a war

The US has deployed 3 000 troops to Eastern Europe, but denies that its intentions are related to warmongering. Despite rumours to the contrary, President Joe Biden claims that the purpose of the deployment is to defend European NATO territory from a Russian invasion, News24 reports.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, said that Russia had escalated its firepower to such an extent that an attack or invasion could happen at any time. They need to prepare their response ahead of time so that they are prepared.

"President Biden has rallied our allies. He's reinforced and reassured our partners on the eastern flank, he's provided material support to the Ukrainians, and he's offered the Russians a diplomatic path," Sullivan said.

Reactions to the US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

@McFaul believes:

@rommari said:

"I once told a group of people that the hammer and sickle are treated the same as a swastka in Ukraine. They were shocked to learn that. I’m looking forward to the day when the regular people will be educated enough to not be shocked by this information."

@0OII00 remarked:

"It could be 1,000,000 casualties if it all goes wrong within a few days."

@anneapplebaum shared:

@Truthbetold931 asked:

"Could someone explain to me like I'm a five-year-old why Russia doesn't like Ukraine?"

