Nigerian singer Tems has had an amazing 2022 but it appears the year isn’t quite over for her just yet

The Free Mind crooner couldn’t contain her joy and excitement after bagging her first Golden Globe nomination for a track she co-wrote for Wakanda Forever

A thankful Tems in a Twitter post mentioned how it is too much to comprehend as congratulatory messages poured in for her

Nigerian singer Tems has given her fans and supporters yet another reason to be proud of her musical journey.

The singer was recently announced among the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

Tems bags Golden Globe nod. Photo: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems was nominated for her songwriting efforts of Lift Me Up, a track from Marvel Studios' recently released movie, Wakanda Forever.

The Nigerian star was nominated in the Best Original Song Category alongside Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson.

Reacting to a congratulatory post from the official Marvel Studios Twitter handle, Tems called on God as she mentioned that the feat is “too much”.

See exchange below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

b_a_l_o__ said:

"The blessings choke her, she’ll be thinking if it’s all real. It is real tems baby, congrats ."

@d_xciii said:

"When you get your Oscars, you will know it’s just getting started."

@Joshua_bulega said:

"You’re not ready for the blessings coming your way baby girl ❤️❤️."

@heis_mbk said:

"Congratulations, Temilade. You deserve every blessings coming your way. Brace up for more Ws!."

oogundelejohn said:

"Tems you suppose to worship popsy ❤️❤️❤️congrats."

Tems opens up on her struggles in early days of music career

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Tems bagged a spot in British GQ Magazine to the delight of her fans and supporters.

The Free Mind crooner shared some parts of herself otherwise unknown to many who have fallen in love with her music since she emerged.

Tems recounted how she dumped a digital marketing job in 2018 to fully pursue her interest in music. According to her, the decision wasn’t without some serious and challenging consequences.

