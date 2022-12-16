Singer Davido has already hit the ground running ahead of his much-anticipated performance at the World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar

A new video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido arrived at the stadium to commence rehearsal

Many Nigerians mentioned how much they missed the singer as they wished him well ahead of the show

Nigerian singer, Davido, is currently receiving an overwhelming show of love and support from Nigerians and Africans at large ahead of his performance at the World Cup closing ceremony.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was sighted with Ghanaian colleague, Stonebwoy, after arriving in Qatar.

Davido storms the stadium for his first rehearsal. Photo: @davido/@wahalanetwork

Well, the Stand Strong hitmaker has already hit the ground running as a new video making the rounds online captured him at the stadium for rehearsal.

A portion of the video captured Davido seated while he was seen moving towards the pitch in a different part of the video.

Davido also had his microphone in hand as he prepared to commence his rehearsals.

Watch the video as seen on social media below:

Davido’s fans react

blackbutter57 said:

"I’m happy to see him on stage again ❤️."

divadeoorganicskincare said:

"I can’t wait to see him perform ! His smile is important for me to see! ."

ehiz_klasic said:

"History "

king.larry.231 said:

"See me smiling ."

blessedddzzzzz said:

"001 For A Reason Watch OUT OBO Doing The Thing He Knows Best❤️."

shatu_xx said:

"Loml ❤️❤️ biggest."

mr_cashiie1 said:

"Lol nothing new in this and this is not a big win, kizz Daniel and patoranking also Perform in World Cup , so damido performing is not a new thing."

