The year 2022 is coming to an end and Legit.ng readers recently voted for their best male singer of the year

In a poll organised on Twitter, netizens voted for their favourite between Asake, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

A number of netizens also had mixed feelings about the result as they revealed their preferred musician

The year 2022 was a great one for a number of Nigerian singers and music lovers considering the kind of songs that made waves.

As the year is gradually winding down, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers on social media to determine their best male singer for the year.

The poll gave readers the option of voting between Asake, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy on Twitter and it had 410 participants.

Reactions as Asake wins Readers choice award for 2022 best male singer. Photos: @asakemusic, Legit.ng

Source: Instagram

Asake tops poll of best male musician in 2022

After a round of voting, YBNL fast-rising singer, Asake, emerged as the winner of the poll with the highest votes totalling 35.4%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Burna Boy came in second with 28.3% of the votes with Davido coming in third place with 23.4% votes.

Interestingly, Wizkid was at the bottom of the poll with only 12.9% votes.

See the poll result below:

Nigerians react to Best Male Singer of 2022 poll

Legit.ng’s Facebook readers were also given an opportunity to share their opinion on the matter. Some of them had mixed feelings about it and revealed their own preferred musician.

Read some of their comments below:

Eminent Okwong:

"What disrespect!!! to put Asake on the same poll with Wizkid! Machala is nobody's mate!"

Magdaline Hassan:

"Ruger is supposed to be there he is the best musician in the whole world FC pls don't come for me."

Ify Busomma Obianyo:

"Na only dem be musicians? When you complete the list, we will know you are ready for the answer."

Itoro Mendie:

"Davido, Stand strong, beddest boy, +many he feature."

Adoli Mario:

"So kizz Daniel is not on the list ?"

Charlez Darwin:

"Burna Boy has always been the best."

Mary Paul:

"Asake wey dey sound like faulty speaker what is he doing there And kizz Daniel is supposed to be on that list."

Blessing Solomon:

"Davido..stand strong, electricity. But kiss Daniel is supposed to be on the list too..that guy is really doing his best... I would have choose him if he was among the list."

Sabinus wins Readers Choice best male actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng organised a poll online for the male skit makers category and popular content creator Oga Sabinus effortlessly emerged winner.

Oga Sabinus won the poll with 65.7%, Mr Macaroni came second with 18.6%, Broda Shaggi in third place with 9.4% and Funnybros amassed the least vote with 6.3%.

Many readers explained Sabinus' facial expression alone was enough to keep them laughing.

Source: Legit.ng