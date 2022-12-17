Nigeria’s popular skit maker Kiriku is celebrating his birthday today December 17 and it is a big deal for him

Kiriku flooded his social media timeline with some lovely pictures of him suited up as he urged his fans to send his birthday gifts

Many top Nigerian celebrities as well as fans and followers have taken to his comment section to pen birthday messages to him

It is a day of celebration for Nigerian content creator and skit maker Enorense Victory better known as Kiriku as he marked his 8th birthday on December 17, 2022.

Kiriku, who was born in 2014 shared cute pictures of him suited up like a birthday boy.

Kiriku clocks 8 years old. Credit: @kirikuofficial

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, the celebrity kid added a short caption that read:

"+ 1 Wish me well ."

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans, pen messages to Kiriku

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

realmribu:

"Happy birthday son."

thecuteabiola:

"Happy birthday Top boy ! pls don’t stress me in 2023 ."

iamkingrudy:

"Happy birthday champ ."

jaywonjuwonlo:

"Happy birthday my young king ❤️❤️."

mcedopikin:

"Congratulations star boy ❤️."

brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday ❤️."

___edogirl_vibezzz:

"Happy birthday SBM...MMYTC in good health n wealth...Continue to explore the world...100% for you❤️."

sandra_izeko:

"more life Kiritimati…. See as suit fit you ."

danajebo:

"Happy Birthday my boy ❤️."

How Kiriku started wearing big Polo

Meanwhile, in an interview with Legit.ng, Umbrella Boy, who is Kiriku's older brother recounted the funny details behind Kiriku's big polo signature, which hie popular for.

Umbrella Boy in his statement said he bought the shirt for himself, but it dawned on him that it would do better on Kiriku for their content creations.

"I had to look for the skit that suit his age after his first skit. To make it easy for him I came up with his popular ‘Abeg shift’ slang. Then one day I look at my big polo and I was ‘Kiriku if you wear am e go fit you o’ so I just brought out the big polo I just bought and gave it to him to start wearing," he said.

Source: Legit.ng