Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was among the top dignitaries who attended the wedding ceremony of Pastor Paul Eneche’s daughter

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Jonatha introduced LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Social media users found the video adorable with some of them noting that Obi appeared shy after he was put on the spot

Popular clergyman Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter is getting married to her lover on Saturday, December 17, in a massive ceremony attended by family members, friends and top dignitaries.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was among the notable figures who showed up to celebrate with the newlyweds.

Peter Obi attends Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter’s wedding. Photo: @ijeomadaisy

Interestingly, a video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Jonathan introduced Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and appreciated his presence at the ceremony.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Some social media users who reacted to the video hilariously mentioned that Obi appeared shy after he was put on the spot.

Read some comments sighted below:

amira_songbird2 said:

"Awwww he’s shy"

perfectfeetfit

"Shy shy , e dey blush. My President dey blush ☺️ ."

iamdcia said:

"Why e Dey open book dey close? are u shy?"

jahdoris said:

"Even Good luck looks happy. It's being long I saw him this cheerful."

kceysarah said:

"It's so refreshing to hear Goodluck Jonathan talk... It flashes back to when we had a president ❤️."

chief_augustine said:

"Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Very important."

pauline.amaka said:

"President wey be get conscious and heart of the people, we miss you sir."

Pastor Eneche's daughter ties the knot in traditional ceremony

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Enenche's daughter, Deborah and her lover tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family members.

A video from the wedding ceremony captured ed the moment Pastor Paul told his daughter to go and bring her husband to him.

Many celebrities as well as followers of the popular Nigerian cleric sent their congratulatory messages and good wishes to the family.

Source: Legit.ng