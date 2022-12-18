Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah is enjoying her new life as a wife hours after her elaborate wedding

In a funny video she shared online, Deborah was seen with her man Sam Uloko as she said she was going to her husband

The video has stirred reactions from many who couldn't help but laugh over it as they congratulate her

Deborah Enenche, who had her white wedding on Saturday, December 17 has shared a lovely video after the event.

Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter was seen with her man Sam Uloko as she responded to someone in the background asking where she was going.

Deborah Enenche new video after white wedding. Credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Deborah in a funny response said "I am going to my husband's house" as she held onto him while they walked on amid cheers from those present.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Deborah wrote:

"The Hawthorns are going home #justmarried PS:- @hudayya thank you so much for the stunning wedding dresses ."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Deborah's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sheila.courage:

"Congratulations wifey ❤️❤️Your home is blessed."

rejoice_iwueze:

"My baby my baby ❤️❤️❤️God bless your home sis and my new brother."

sheennatural:

"Debby must wear boot today . Haba Debby. Love it sha ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you and your new home."

amakaanne:

"Lol congratulations Debbie! Happy married life! P.S: If you no wear this our boots today, I for fight person!"

abiemeka:

"Congratulations Debbie Had to set alarm just to wake me up so that I can watch the wedding."

solomonbbuchi:

"Lmaooo. This woman! Love you and your man. Happy married life!"

esosaighodaro:

"Lol. It’s time for unrestrained pleasure in matrimony in your husband’s house."

Peter Obi, GEJ, others storm pastor Paul Enenche's daughter's white wedding

Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, had her white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

The event which took place in Abuja was attended by prominent figures in the country including former Nigerian president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Bishop David Oyedepo, among others.

A Series of videos shared on the groom Sam Uloko's Instastory showed the exotic car the bride used as well as the moment the couples made their entry into the church

