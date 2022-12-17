Music star Tiwa Savage has sparked funny reactions on social media after she was spotted in a viral video on social media

The My Darling crooner was in the middle of an energetic performance when the stage manager activated the firework display

A shocked Tiwa retreated from the stage, paused the performance and took a moment to warn the individual

Much-loved music diva, Tiwa Savage, doesn’t joke with her expensive hair extensions and this was the case at a recent event she attended.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Tiwa delivered an electrifying performance to the audience.

Tiwa Savage stops performance at event. Photo: @tiwasavage/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Midway into the performance, a stage manager activated a firework display and this came as a shock to Tiwa who quickly retreated.

The singer then proceeded to halt her performance and address the individual who almost sent her up in flames.

“This hair cost plenty money o,” Tiwa teasingly said as she turned her gaze towards the stage manager who took the cue of her warnings.

Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

loveliveshere0147 said:

"Na so them almost blind lil durk."

hairsbyjoan said:

"She say na "beggi oo" hair now na x5 of before cost oo."

misikell said:

"Fire man abeg oo no burn my babes hair oo."

mc_villageboydfnm said:

"The stage no big you park fire full everywhere oga must Yiu put 8 stand of fire work??"

mamus_bayi said:

"Love Tiwa but she needs to work on her stage voice and performance."

john_c_scofield said:

"It's not funny let's stop praising mediocrity... It's very unprofessional of her to stop performance and make that insultive hand gesture, she could have moved away and continued the performance like nothing happened."

therealmissnonick said:

"Na who never buy hair de play that kind play ni."

