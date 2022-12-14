A hilarious video shared on TikTok by ericshine1 shows the moment a young man played a prank on a bus conductor

In the hilarious video, the young pranksters pretended to have picked up money which fell off the conductor's pocket

However, the conductor was not having it at all as he instantly chased after the man and gripped him by his shirt

A prankster identified as Ericshine1 got more than he bargained for after pranking a bus conductor.

In the trending video, the prankster intentionally moved close to the conductor and bent down to pick up money which he dropped by himself.

Man pranks Lagos conductor Photo Credit: Ericshine1/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, the conductor thought the money belonged to him and he immediately chased after Eric.

Despite being told that it was a prank, the conductor persisted and demanded that the money be given to him.

The video has kept netizens in stitches as many people found the conductor's reaction very hilarious.

Social media reactions

Natures5571 said:

"This nahhh the only real video among all this skit for internet."

Deehumorous stated:

"E get luck say army man no put hand."

Philiphystone commented:

"For this period u dey prank someone with money. Just dey play."

Beckybestbest commented:

"D army man self wan com deal with u bfr him see camera."

Priscillarouge said:

"Thank goodness person put mouth, e for collect wotowoto."

Videodeity added:

"No be Charley boy dey that motor? Abi Na eye dey pain me?"

Timthesilverfox said:

"Even the soldier wey no get money think say na him own."

Viktur_lefty stated:

"One day prank go make Dem shout thief, before you know Dem don bring tire and fuel."

Helen_nikky23 added:

"This is Festac. First gate to be precise."

Mcdeejaykool reacted:

"Soldier self don dey consider to join the contest."

Deacon_albino added:

"If to say that army man put hand e for change from prank to plank."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng