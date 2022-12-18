Singer Tems has gotten tongues rolling in the online community after she was sighted jetting out in grand style

The Free Mind hitmaker was spotted in a video hopping on a customized private jet as she headed out to Abuja where she was billed to perform

Social media users couldn’t help but hail the singer with some noting that she is giving female colleagues a run for their money

Nigerian singer Tems isn’t one to show off on social media but she knows how to get the internet talking when she wants to.

Just recently, a video of Tems hopping on a private jet that had been customized with her name surfaced in the online community.

Tems flaunts her curvy figure in video. Photo: @too_xclusive/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

From indications, the Free Mind hitmaker was heading out to Abuja with her crew members for a Detty December show she had been booked for

Apart from the grand private jet, Tems also flaunted her curvy stature in the video as she made her way to the aircraft.

A customized red carpet was also rolled out to welcome the Golden Globe nominated musician.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

westforster said:

"best singer of this generation bat non."

ladeclassiq said:

"Take it easy girl."

ikukunkemakonam said:

"Whether I should stop listening to her music and start listening to her hips ."

ogechukwugram said:

"Burna & victony no make mistake when dem talk bum bum dey different size o."

a.martelll said:

"God dey create abeg. Anyways, Compliments of the season everybody ."

oluwajaxzyofficial said:

"Just when yem Tiwa savage and egi Yemi alade still dragging the queenship rank for the female industry and boom... Her lordship woman king Tems surface to silent em all and put every1 em in their place and guess what, it's a case close for em. No objection."

Tems bags first Golden Globe nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems gave her fans and supporters yet another reason to brag about her.

The much-loved songstress made history as became the first Nigerian singer to bag a Golden Globe nomination.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna for her songwriting efforts on Marvel's Lift Me Up movie soundtrack.

