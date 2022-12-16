A video of a lady crying out after getting scammed by an online hair vendor has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is seen showing the hair she wanted which she paid N25,000 for

What she got, however, was a far cry from what was advertised and this has sparked reactions online

What was meant to be a stylish wig acquisition went south when a lady got her online hair order, and the video has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip, @itz_bamzz1 shared how she had ordered a curly afro-like pixie wig.

Photos of the lady with the wig she got. Credit: @itz_bamzz1 (TikTok)

She revealed that she paid N25,000 for the hair and another N2,000 delivery fee.

However, what she got was a laughable version of the wig she ordered. Not only did it appear stiff, but it also looked more like a costume than stylish hair.

A visibly-livid @itz_bamzz1 ended the video with a promise to get her money back, giving the hair vendor only three days to ensure that happens.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's online wig order

aikscovy:

"Maybe she thought you wanted to do clown costume for one party or something.. Sorry dear."

sarahsamuel___:

"How you sef go wan buy human hair for 25k"

ap_baddawayne:

"She should be wearing it at home , it’s house wig "

queenserahenny:

"Sell it to Nollywood."

hibeekay90903:

"if you get lawyer for your family, give am."

dupsey_bae:

"There are short human hair worth 25k if you walk into a good human hair shop not online I feel her pain it’s pure wickedness I will never buy anything online base on experience."

ollybabymo22:

"Una wey dey buy hair online get mind gan oo"

bbfred96:

"Ha ha this is wrong for 27k they should open up to their customers always tell them the difference let them make their choices haba."

