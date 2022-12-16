A Lagos socialite couple, Monsuru Olalekan and Monsurat Mosunmola recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary in grand style

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was present at the event and she made the party become a concert as she impressed with her performance

The celebrant, Monsurat, broke down in tears after her husband surprised her with a brand-new luxury Bentley

A Lagos socialite couple, Monsuru Olalekan Rufai and Monsurat Mosunmola Rufai, recently celebrated a 10-year milestone of their marriage in a very special way.

A huge party was thrown to mark their decade anniversary as a married couple and videos from the event made the rounds on social media.

A number of top socialites were in attendance as well as the award-winning music star, Tiwa Savage, who performed for the guests.

Fans gush as Tiwa Savage performs at socialite Monsuru and Monsurat's 10th wedding anniversary party. Photos: @goldmynetv

In a video posted online by Goldmyne TV, Tiwa turned the anniversary party into a concert as she stormed the event venue.

The guests at the party stood up to dance and record the music star as she gave them an interesting show.

At a point during her performance, Tiwa Savage asked the celebrants if she could continue performing and they agreed. The guests also let out a cheer as they kept on dancing.

See a video of Tiwa Savage’s impressive performance below:

Celebrant’s husband Monsuru Olalekan gifts wife Monsurat a brand new Bentley

Another video from the occasion that got people talking was when the husband, Monsuru Olalekan, presented his wife, Monsurat with a brand new car, a Bentley.

In the clip, the husband was seen leading his wife outside as other guests followed. He then led her to a big box that was later opened to reveal the beautiful automobile.

As soon as the car was revealed, sparklers all around it went off and the emotional wife got on her knees in tears to show appreciation to her man.

The other guests present at the unveiling of the car gift also gushed as they cheered for the couple. See the sweet video below:

Nigerians react to socialite’s 10th wedding anniversary party and Bentley gift

longman_api:

"This life no balance too many thing to reason for this clip."

i_am_holuwabukolami:

"Abeg love is sweet but when money enter love is sweeter "

magictouch_beautyplus:

"May blessings of God never depart from there home"

karex_signature:

"See how Tiwa deh perform and everyone is almost on the stage with her but if it were the other gender now, bouncers for done knack person slap. Congratulations to the couple and Tiwa is so beautiful."

___dharmmie:

"Wedding anniversary like a concert."

sugarhoney23:

"Congratulations she got a new car as a present frm her hubby marry wo get money oo."

eyisax:

"Where una dey see money na"

