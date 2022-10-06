Big Brother organisers recently took social media by storm after they announced a new reality show, Big Brother Titans

Big Brother Titans will be a combination of Nigerian and South African housemates in one season

Big Brother Titans announced its audition date on social media to be from October 6 - 22 as they encouraged people to participate

The BBNaija Level Up show recently came to an end and the organisers have now announced a new season called Big Brother Titans.

Big Brother Titans is set to bring Nigerians and South Africans together on one show as they announced their audition dates online.

Big Brother Titans set to have Nigerian and South African housemates in one house.

Source: Instagram

They called for auditions from Nigerians and South Africans from the age of 21 to participate. Auditions are set to take place from October 6 to 22, 2022, while the show launches in 2023.

Just like in BBNaija auditions, the interested participants for Big Brother Titans are to upload a two-minute audition video while also filling out an online form.

While speaking on the development, MultiChoice CEO, John Ugbe, noted that Nigeria and South Africa’s rich culture and talent brought about the Big Brother Titans.

In his words:

“The long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

See below:

Nigerians react to BBNaija Titans

The news of a new Big Brother show with Nigerians and South Africans in one house got netizens talking. Read some of their reactions below:

Amadah_mercy_emeka:

"Una never rest for this last one......biggie rest small oooooooooooo......"

ladytoluu:

"So fast."

barbz_and_co:

"Wow..loud gan"

john_sage11:

"Let us breath na, can't this wait until after the elections, this is not the time."

quin_lizzi11:

"Yaaaaaaa, it’s gonna be Hot"

therayztv:

"Wahala promax."

b.i.b.i.r.e:

"Biggie abeg rest…Not now"

shugapearl_14:

"Wahala oh we Never Finish for one we dey enter other one."

mhiz.sarah.127648:

"Una no just want make dis year hms shine small , before anoder."

BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna shows off hype woman skills

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, recently left fans feeling like she truly deserved the prize money after videos of her went viral on social media.

The 25-year-old star got a number of people talking about her skills as a hypewoman after she handled the microphone at an event.

Phyna took to the stage at the BBNaija Prize Redemption event and made sure to hype her fellow Level Up stars and other guests present.

