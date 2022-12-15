The Big Brother reality show organisers, Multichoice, have now announced the start of a new season called Big Brother Titans

It was announced during a press conference on December 15 that the new season will begin on January 15

Nigerian and South African housemates will be in one house as they stand a chance to win $100,000 prize money, excluding other gifts

BBNaija organisers recently shared their plans for a new season of the Big Brother show but with a different twist.

The new season, which is tagged Big Brother Titans, is to be a combination of both Nigerian and South African housemates.

However, the organisers kept the number of housemates under wraps and noted that it will be revealed at the show's opening ceremony.

During a press conference that took place in Lagos on December 15, 2022, the organisers revealed that the reality show will kick off exactly one month later on January 15.

The show will also be going on for about three months as it is slated to end on April 2, 2022.

2 TV personalities to host BBTitans

Unlike other BBNaija shows, the BBTitans is to take place in South Africa and will also have two show hosts.

The regular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is being maintained as one of the presenters of the upcoming show.

However, he will be hosting alongside South Africa’s Lawrence Maleka.

Big Brother Titans prize money revealed

The Big Brother Titans prize money has also been revealed to be a whopping $100,000 (N44.5 million).

This prize money is excluding other mouth-watering gifts the winner of the show will be going home with at the end of the day.

BBTitans will not affect Nigeria’s presidential election

The organisers of the reality show also spoke on the concerns people raised about it being a distraction during Nigeria’s presidential election season.

It was explained that the youths are very keen on performing their civic rights and the show will not stop them from voting in 2023.

Instead, it was explained that the BBTitans show will keep viewers entertained during the election season.

They also noted that the BBTitans concept was a fresh one and it would be like a fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

No Shower Hour

The shower hour has always been a controversial part of the Big Brother reality shows. However, the BBTitans organisers noted that there would be none of that in the new season.

It was explained that shower hour was scrapped because of the country’s regulations.

Some former BBNaija housemates were also spotted at the press conference.

Chizzy, Adekunle, Kayvee, Deji, Dotun and more were spotted. See the photo below:

