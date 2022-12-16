YBNL music star Asake has tendered an apology to his fans following the disruption of his London concert

Speaking on the chaos which saw many being injured, Asake revealed he was yet to get full details about it

The singer added that he was working on meeting with those who were injured during the disruption

Organise crooner Asake is currently making headlines after he released a public apology on his social media timeline following the disruption during his performance at his concert in London on Thursday, December 15.

The YBNL star appealed to those who were injured as a result of the disruption, adding that he was working on reaching out to them.

Asake says he doesn't have the full details about what led to the disruption. Credit: @asakemusic

Asake, however, stressed that he was yet to get full details about what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, where he had his show.

His statement read in part:

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. | pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Asake’s apology

See some of the reactions below:

Police cancel singer Asake's show in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake's last show in London ended in chaos and was a complete waste of time for concertgoers.

According to the reports and several clips sighted online, the singer had started performing when thousands of fans with fake tickets forcefully broke into the venue.

The YBNL music star had to announce the cancellation of the show as he revealed that people had breached security and found their way into the venue.

Several clips showed the moment fans broke into the O2, caused a stampede and chaos, and even got to physically assaulting one another.

