Crossdresser James Brown is going through a difficult time at the moment as suggested by recent posts shared on social media

The effeminate celebrity revealed that his generator set went up in flames and a worker also crashed his ride into his living room

Brown shared a video showing the level of damage and many flooded his comment section to console him

Controversial crossdresser James Brown is not having the best of times and many have joined in sympathizing with him.

Brown in a recent Instagram post revealed that his power-generating set went up in flames and got completely damaged.

Crossdresser James Brown's car crashes into his living room. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

According to him, while he and his neighbours were trying to put out the fire, one of his workers crashed his car into his living room.

“This incident happened two to three days ago. I didn’t want to post it cause I was emotionally downcast, I was sad because of the massive lost,” the crossdresser wrote on Instagram.

Brown also shared a video on his page showing moments from the day the accidents occurred.

Fans console brown

goldtiful said:

"Sorry dear a much better one is coming cheer up."

alphonsus.winifredabecky said:

"Thank God say no be life lost , you need to be prayerful people are not happy.. you have a big God you didn’t know what their plan was God shamed them."

__mo_lade said:

"Please Go and pray, That can’t be a coincident."

quinbelbon said:

"Pray o. Thank God for safety."

theyluvv.wumi said:

"What are u guys laughing and being insensitive? Even if the video seems funny or whatsoever let’s not forget that the money he/she willl use to repair all this damage won’t grow from ur daddy’s tree neither will u contribute anything to repaird the damage other than being insensitive ‍♀️."

