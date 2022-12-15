The Ooni of Ife trended for months on social media after he successfully married about 7 women back-to-back in two months

One of the beautiful queens, Tobi Philips in an interview with TVC's Your View women opened up on how she met the king

Tobi also mentioned that she had earlier dated the king, but they didn't get married at that time

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi will go down in Nigerian history as the man who wedded about 7 women in just two months.

Nigerians couldn't help but wonder how and where the king met these beautiful women, and one of the queens, Tobi Philips has shared part of her story.

In an interview with the hosts of TVC's Your View, the queen revealed that a series of events happened and one year she just prayed to God to get married.

The someone called her, proposing marriage to the Ooni of Ife to her. Tobi got introduced to the king but didn't take it seriously as at then.

The queen finally met her man, they started dating, and there was so many interference that led to them not getting married back then.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Queen Tobi's story

vc_perez_:

"Na hook up pay pass "

nmaijere:

"Gathering beautiful women is very degrading…. Perhaps it’s an achievement for all the gathered women."

walebabacfr:

"Mi o ni so nkankan MORAYO eeeh ewo ni the kind of women he has been gathering "

rosavera101:

"I so love her smile , she's beautiful "

ovwioba_2cute:

"Desperation. You decided you want to get married. Someone called you and say"you want to get married?" Story of most Nigerian marriages. That's why many of them are not happy in the union. No connection, just "the available mam or woman" at the time of need."

linzicont:

"I can never understand very beautiful and educated women, they always settle. With a hot babe like this who needs another woman."

mijmidfabrics:

"Just say hook up led to marriage."

Ooni of Ife’s Queen Naomi shares photo with cute son

While the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, got in the news for filling his palace with women, his estranged wife, Queen Naomi, melted hearts.

Naomi's mum celebrated her 55th birthday, and she shared photos from the beautiful event on her Instagram page.

The Queen's son Prince Tadenikawo stole the show and people could not help but gush over him and his pretty mum.

