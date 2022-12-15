A beautiful lady has shared a video of her husband's reaction after she paid him a surprise visit at his home

The young woman who lives far away from her husband thought it wise to pay an unexpected visit to the love of her life

In the heartwarming video, her husband sighted her and lifted her with a huge smile on his face

An adorable video shared via TikTok app captures two love birds reuniting after a long time of being apart.

While sharing the video, the wife identified as @mrs.amissah on TikTok revealed that she's in a long-distance relationship with her husband.

Wife pays husband a surprise visit Photo Credit: @mrs.amissah/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, she decided to pay him a surprise visit at where he stays, and his reaction after sighting her was wholesome.

In the sweet clip, the lovers hugged each other tightly as the happy husband lifted his wife and giggled excitedly.

Social media reactions

@dukezhayford said:

"If u think marriage ain’t sweet aaa be there and don’t marry."

@ibramimi19 wrote:

"Eiii so no one is talking about the camera man. awwwww."

@kwame_mjay reacted:

"Today de3 1 hour match. cant wait to watch."

@quameboakye1 said:

"Me I’ll do some if I get even a gf. Won’t wait to marry mpo."

@voileteteyeson222 reacted:

"Please go to bedroom and start the nack wai."

@akosuaachiaabrenya noted:

"The way rasta men on dis app treat their wives is soooo terrific wen i die and come back i will marry a rasta man."

@tinaabynahboatemaa added:

"OMG. Why am I smiling? I'm sad. Single life is boring."

@francababynaa said:

"This is beautiful. Been watching this for like 30 min."

Watch the video below:

Couple married for 73 years reunite in sweet clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that aside from claiming the lives of many people’s loved ones, the coronavirus also separated many from their families. A report even said it contributed to great boredom.

In a video shot by The Epoch Times and shared by Chiekezi Dozie on Facebook, a couple who have been married for 73 years had an emotional reunion after being apart because of the COVID-19. As the woman saw her husband, she opened her arms, repeatedly saying “Oh my God”. The joyful 96-year-old husband, Joseph, quickly wheeled towards his wife as he hugged her.

With their shaky hands, they stayed in each other’s arms as a sign that they have really missed themselves. After the woman left the man’s arms, she started crying as she said “Thank you God. Oh My God!” The woman petted his face in a great demonstration of love.

Source: Legit.ng